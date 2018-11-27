Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee has recently uploaded her hot and stunning photos on her official Instagram handle. In the pictures, the diva is wearing a hot western top, giving her fans major fashion goals. In an hour or so, the picture gathered a lot of publicity and her fans got crazy looking her hot avatar,

Diva Rani Chatterjee is counted amongst the hottest and the most hardworking actors of Bhojpuri cinema.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri Diva Rani Chatterjee is counted amongst the hottest and the most hardworking actors of Bhojpuri cinema. The actor did her debut from the superhit movie Sasura Bada Paisawala with Manoj Tiwari. Appreciating the diva’s work, Bhojpuri Awards declared her the–The best actress of the year, for her spectacular performance in Nagin in 2013. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her recent photos. In the pictures, the diva is looking very cute with a dark pink lipstick. Her eyes seem highlighted with a slight tone of mascara and eyeshadow, which gives her a stunning look.

In just a few hours of its upload, the picture went viral and her fans got crazy by her astonishing looks. The diva has featured in many Bhojpuri films like– Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Rani Chali Sasural, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Real Indian Mother and Icchadhaari. This is not the first time when the Bombshell has bombed social media, her timeline is flooded with such photos and she masters the talent of winning her fan’s heart. Some of her famous projects are Devra Bada Satawela, Rani No. 786, Sita, Sasura Bada Paisawala and many more.

