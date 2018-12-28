Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Rani Chatterjee leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her latest avatar. The Internet sensation has about 227k followers on Instagram and always fulfil the expectation of her fans with her uploads. Recently, the diva has shared her sexy workout photos which has set the Internet on fire.

Rani Chatterjee hot photos: Rani Chatterjee is known as one of the top trending actors of the Bhojpuri film industry. The diva excels in gaining attention by killing everyone by her hot and sexy updates. The sensation is best known for her outstanding performance in Bhojpuri films and songs. Recently, the hottie took to her official Instagram handle to share her workout pictures. In the photos, she is looking alluring giving major fitness goals to her fans.

It is not the first time when the diva has astonished her fans with her workout photos. The diva is an avid workout enthusiast and misses no chance of amazing her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. The Internet sensation has about 227k followers on Instagram and continues to be her fans favourite by her regular updates. The diva made her Bhojpuri debut with the movie– Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari and has won various awards for her outstanding performance. Some of her hit movies are–Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Devra Ishaqbaaz, Sakhi Ke Biyah and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More