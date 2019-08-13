Bhojpuri Sensation Rani Chatterjee is now the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 and her workout videos will give you major goals and motivation to be fit and active.

Bhojpuri Sensation Rani Chatterjee is known for her hit Bhojpuri movies like Sasura Bada Paisewala, it was her debut in Bhojpuri Cinema in 2003 which featured Manoj Tiwari. The film won many awards and Rani became Bhojpuri Sensation right after that. She did more than 45 movies for the Bhojpuri Cinemas. She even won the best actress award for Naagin in 2013 in the 6th Bhojpuri Awards.

Rani is very much active on social media and keeps on posting her workout videos on Instagram and it is also confirmed that she is the contestant of upcoming Khatro Ke Khiladi season 10, she posted a hot picture on Instagram confirming the news. She was wearing a sequenced top with grey shorts and carried it with a hot pink lipstick.

She also says that Tik Tok is her love because it is always on her side when there is no one for her, it also makes clear that she loves Tik Tok and is working out hard nowadays for Khatron Ke Khiladi, she was also seen in the swimming pool working hard for her summer body. It makes it clear that she is a fitness enthusiast.

Rani Chatterjee will next be seen in the Bhojpuri Film Sakhi Ke Biyah and she is right now in Bulgaria for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 and the reports also say that she was eliminated from the first round because of the fear Fanda, she is the first contestant of the show to be eliminated out of the show.

