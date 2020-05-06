Bhojpuri actor Sambhavna Seth opens up about her condition and says she got anxiety attack, not COVID-19. The actress adds, from the past 20 days she was suffering from severe cough but that night her condition got worst, so her husband Avinash Dwivedi took her to hospital. Watch

After getting discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, in Mumbai, Bhojpuri sensation Sambhavna Seth opens up about her condition and said, from last 20 days she was suffering from severe cough problem. However, on May 5 at 1 am she got an uncontrollable anxiety attack due to which she couldn’t able to hear anything as her left ear was numb.

At 4 am her husband, Avinash Dwivedi took her to several hospitals, few hospitals denied to operate, due to medical staff was busy treating COVID-19 patients. At last, they went to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital where she was properly checked. They were surprised to know that several cases of panic attacks are coming in the hospital, amid lockdown.

Currently, her condition is stable and she has no symptoms of COVID-19, the actress said. She even thanked her friends and fans for expressing concern and said she didn’t want to create unnecessary fear among people, so that’s why she only discussed her condition with her near ones.

On May 5, Avinash shared a post on Instagram which reads: Yesterday night they had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna’s health was not well. They came back at 5 am and now taking her to another hospital. The post started surfacing online as her fans and Bollywood friends– Poonam Dubey, Meghna Naidu, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Sonali Raut, Diandra Soares, Nidhi Jha, and Pakkhi Hegde expressed their concern in the comment section.

So, clarifying all the rumours related to her heath, Sambhavana uploaded a recent video on Instagram and clearly said: Her condition is stable, and nothing to worry about nothing related to COVID- 19.

