Sambhavna Seth wishes Independence day: A coffee lover, an ace Bhojpuri dancer and a YouTuber, Yes! we are talking about none other than Sambhavna Seth the Bhojpuri sensation of Bhojpuri entertainment world. The beautiful lass time and again storms the internet by sharing her hot photos and videos on social media and this time on Independence day she shared a ravishing photo of hers.

Sambhavna Seth today on 15 August 2019 shared a photo, in which she looks smoking hot and captioned the photo Happy Independence day friends #freedom #fighters #independenceday #independentwoman #bestrong. In the photo, Sambhavna can be seen donning a beautiful tomatoey red gym wear and let her hair loose, to complete her look she wore a dark matt pink lipsticks which added more charm to her beauty.

On the professional front, the diva had worked in more than 50 songs which are all a big hit in the Bhojpuri world, songs like Dori Khul Gayeel, Je Pyar Nahi Kailas Jawani Mein, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kora Le La Saiyan, Misir Ji Tu Ta Bada Thanda, Agra Ka Ghagra, Dada Re Dada Gada Ke Rui, Jawani Jwalamukhi, Jawani Siti Mare, Mari Khatiya Pe Jump and Uthela Daradiya are some of the big hit which garnered more a million views on social media. The diva currently has 3,22,556 subscribers on YouTube and 1,98000 subs on Instagram which made her one of the top actresses in both the worlds of Social media and Bhojpuri films. No doubt the beauty truly knows how to please her fans and this is the reason she has a massive fan following all around the world.

