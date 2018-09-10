Sambhavana Seth, one of the most stunning actor in the Bojpuri industry is the flavour of the fans for quite some time now. The hot and beautiful actor is currently working on her next project with Raju Singh Mahhi and will soon heat our TV screens with their sizzling chemistry. check out the latest Instagram picture of Sambhvana Seth that will leave you breathless.

Bhojpuri is one of the most popular and trending topics for fans not only in India but across the world today. And talking about the industry we can say that it has some of the hottest and beautiful actresses involved in it which is creating the paparazzi buzz. One of the hottest and sexy Bhojpuri item queen Sambhavna Seth is turning the heat on the internet with her latest Instagram post where she is seen in bloody red hot dress looking stunning at the same time.

Sambhavana has posted this picture on her social media account and has revealed that this is her look in her upcoming Bhojpuri film ‘Champion’. Sambhavana will be seen sharing screen space with Bhojpuri actor Raju Singh Mahhi in the song titled ‘O Leili’ specially filmed for Anil Kabra and director Dhiraj Thakur’s film ‘Champion’.

From her latest post, it is also clear that she has had a very strict fitness routine for stepping into this hot avatar of hers. Check out some of the latest hot and sexy pictures of this beautiful actor here:

