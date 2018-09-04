Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is back! This time with a more happening video that will make her fans fall in love with her more. The sexy lady in her latest Tik Tok clip is seen doing lip sync a famous dialogue. This time she has done the Kya Tumneh Kabhi Kisi Seh Mohabbat Ki Hai video with Bhojpuri actor and producer Madhhu Sharma.

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is back! This time with a more happening video that will make her fans fall in love with her more. The sexy lady in her latest Tik Tok clip is seen doing lip sync a famous dialogue. This time she has done the Kya Tumneh Kabhi Kisi Seh Mohabbat Ki Hai video with Bhojpuri actor and producer Madhhu Sharma. Amrapali, who made her acting debut in Bhojpuri industry with superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav-starrer Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 is been receiving end number of love from her fans. From thousands of followers on Instagram to million views on her YouTube videos, Amrapali Dubey perfectly knows how to make her fans go crazy.

Take a look at her latest sizzling video:

Duet with @madhhuis 😍❤️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Sep 3, 2018 at 5:20am PDT

Amrapali Dubey is known for her sexy and sultry photos. The hottie is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Sher Singh starring Pawan Singh as the hero. The first poster of the movie was unveiled on September 3. Dubey took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her to make an official announcement that she is a part of the movie. She was seen shaking a leg in the most sensational way on Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi song Tenu Leke.

The sexy actress makes sure her fans are hooked up to her life by posting sexy and sultry photos and videos on her social media handle. Take a look at the videos she has uploaded on her Instagram account so far.

Happy Raksha bandhan everyone 😍😘❤️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

Hehe 🤪😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 12, 2018 at 11:35pm PDT

Ni main vodka lagake 😍❤️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 11, 2018 at 7:08am PDT

