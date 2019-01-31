Bhojpuri sexy photo: Top 10 actresses of the Bhojpuri industry are Rani Chatterjee, Tanushree Chatterjee, Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Gargi Pandit aka Priyanka Pandit, Nidhi Jha among others. Have a look at top 10 actresses here.

Bhojpuri sexy photo: There are many actresses working in the Bhojpuri industry but only a few were able to make the top 10 list. From Rani Chatterjee, Aamrapali Dubey to Monalisa aka Antara Biswas here are the best actresses of the Bhojpuri industry.

1. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas

One of the hottest Bhojpuri actress in the industry. She started her acting career about 20 years back and now is a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

2. Aamrapali Dubey

The diva started her career in 2014 with Nirhua Hindustani and now is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri Industry without her no movie is complete.

3. Kajal Raghwani

One of the most talented actresses of the Bhojpuri Industry Kajal Raghwani made her acting debut in 2011 with Rihai but got breakthrough with Pratigya 2 opposite Pawan Singh and alleged boyfriend Khesari Lal Yadav.

4. Rani Chatterjee

The latka and jhatka queen of Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee is famous for her sexy looks and her killer body. She started her career with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari and even won the 6th Bhojpuri awards!

5. Nidhi Jha

One of the most budding actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Nidhi Jha is currently the most loved actor in the industry.

6. Anjana Singh

Hottest, sexiest and most adorable actor Anjana Singh started her acting career with Bhojpuri Tv serial Bhag Na Bache Koi and made her acting debut with Ek Aur Faulad.

7. Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri Singing sensation Akshara Singh is one of the hottest actors of the Bhojpuri industry. She made her acting debut with Pran Jaye Per Bachan Na Jaye.

8. Seema Singh

One of the budding actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Seema Singh. She has featured in many item numbers.

9. Priyanka Pandit also known as Gargi Pandit

She started her acting career in 2013 with Jeena Teri Gali Me opposite Pradeep Pandey.

10. Mani Bhattacharya

Actress, model, tv anchor known for her work in Bengali and Bhojpuri film industry. She started her acting career in Ghunghat Me Ghotalla and jila.

