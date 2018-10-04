Shubhi Sharma has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry whether it is Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav or Ravi Kishan. Her dance videos on the video sharing platform Youtube garner millions of views in just mere seconds. Have a look at some of the most famous videos of Shubhi Sharma.

One of the most bankable and sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry, Shubhi Sharma is known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and sultry expressions. This Thursday morning, she updated her Instagram account with another stunning photo in which the Bhojpuri diva can be seen without any makeup, showing off her flawless skin looking all natural while smiling for the camera. The actress was last spotted at the Mumbai airport, looks like the Bhojpuri queen is off to one of her sexy shoots again.

Talking about the picture uploaded on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, the Bhojpuri beauty is in a pink T-shirt is seen wishing her fans a very good morning from the aeroplane. Her picture has already garnered thousands of likes already and her comments section is pouring with compliments and appreciations on her beauty.

Shubhi Sharma made her acting debut opposite Pravesh Lal Yadav in Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha in 2008 and will be seen next in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 with Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu,

currently, she is riding high on the success of her movie Border with Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Shubhi Sharma has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry whether it is Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav or Ravi Kishan. Her dance videos on the video sharing platform Youtube garner millions of views in just mere seconds. Have a look at some of the most famous videos of Shubhi Sharma.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More