Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma has taken to her Instagram page and posted a beautiful photo of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious festivals, which is beautifully celebrated in Maharashtra and other parts of the country. Earlier in the day, Shubhi Sharma has posted the second look of her upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3.

Leading Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma, who is all excited for her upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3, has put out her latest photo on her Instagram treating her massive fan following. Marking the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shubhi Sharma posted a picture of Lord Shivji’s son Ganeshji on her Instagram page. The rising star of Bhojpuri cinema, Shubhi Sharma has a massive social media following and her posts on all her social accounts are an instant hit.

Earlier in the day, Shubhi Sharma had shared the poster of her upcoming Bhojpuri film Nirahua Hindustani 3. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “2nd look of my next upcoming movie Nirahua Hindustani 3, need your blessing friends.”



Shubhi Sharma is one of the most bankable Bhojpuri actresses who has delivered smashing hits in the Bhojpuri cinema industry. Shubhi Sharma dance videos and movie scenes also receive millions of views on social media platforms and video sharing sites like YouTube. The rising star of the Bhojpuri industry has acted in several Bhojpuri films and it has become normal for Shubhi Sharma’s film to break the records of her earlier movies.

Bhojpuri queens Shubhi Sharma and Amrapali Dubey, both will be seen in this upcoming film which is all set to become another blockbuster in the Bhojpuri industry. The film has been directed by Manjul Thakur, who also directed Nirahua Hindustani 2. Apart from Shubhi Sharma and Amrapali Dubey, Bhojpuri stars Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Rajveer Singh.

