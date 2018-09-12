Bhojpuri actor Shubhi Sharma is one of the most famous and bankable actors. She has proved her niche in the Bhojpuri cinema and every time her film hits the big screen, it just breaks all the earlier set records. Besides making her fans go crazy with her glamorous looks and magnificent moves, Shubhi has now taken over the Internet too. Recently, the Bhojpuri diva shared a photo on the photo and video sharing platform that has taken the Internet by storm.

In the picture, donning a green shimmery suit, Shubhi looks just gorgeous and adorable at the same time. She has perfectly nailed the desi avatar and it is too difficult to take our eyes off. Her hair looks just perfect and that bindi is also complimenting her entire avatar.

The picture has grabbed thousands of hearts and the comment section is flooded with compliments for the actor. Before we say much, take a look at this striking picture of Shubhi Singh:

Isn’t she looking marvellous? Well, if you think that it is the only picture that has been setting internet ablaze that you are quite wrong. Her Instagram profile is jampacked with such photos in which Shubhi looks just amazing. Here take a look at some other such photos:

