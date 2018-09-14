Bhojpuri actress Shubi Sharma's upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3 is going to hit cinema theatres soon. Shubi Sharma, who is one of the most bankable actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, has shared the second look of her upcoming film on her Instagram page.

One of the most bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri industry, Shubi Sharma has once again taken to her Instagram page and shared the second look of her upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Sharing the poster of her upcoming film, Bhojpuri sensation Shubi Sharma asked her fans for their blessing for the success of her upcoming film. Sharing the second look of her upcoming film, Shubi Sharma wrote, “Need Your Blessing friends.”

The actress had earlier shared the first look of her upcoming Bhojpuri and wrote that Nirahua Hindustani 3 will hit cinema theatres on Durga Puja. One of the leading Bhojpuri actresses, Shubi Sharma’s films are always a hit in the Bhojpuri industry. With her niche performance and perfect timing to deliver dialogues, Shubi Sharma is the new and rising sensation of the Bhojpuri cinema industry.

Also Read: Sapna Choudhary’s sexy dance moves in her latest song Chori 96 Ki has driven fans crazy, watch video

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Ekta Kapoor raises excitement with a sneak peak into Komolika’s ensemble

It’s a normal thing for Shubi Sharma films to break records of the Bhojpuri. Shubi Sharma is a crazy actress and is popular with her glamorous looks. Apart from being one of the leading actresses, Shubi Sharma is a wonderful dancer and often makes her fans go crazy. Her videos on the YouTube are an instant hit and garner loads of views.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree crosses Rs 100 crore

Shubi Sharma is also one of the most searchable Bhojpuri actresses on YouTube and she has a massive social media following and her fans are always eager to look for her dance videos and films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More