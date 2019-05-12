Bhojpuri singer Hiralal Yadav passes away at age 93: Hiralal was a well-known folk singer who had received Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award, for his contribution in the music industry. In 2015, Yadav was awarded the Yash Bharti award for his contribution in the field of music.

Bhojpuri singer Hiralal Yadav passes away at age 93 : Bhojpuri singer Hiralal Yadav passed away after a prolonged illness in Varanasi on Sunday at the age of 93. Hiralal was a well-known folk singer who had received Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award, for his contribution in the music industry. In 2015, Yadav was awarded the Yash Bharti award for his contribution in the field of music.

Days before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Yadav and enquired about his health. Recently, PM Narendra Modi had mentioned Yadav’s name during his one of the speeches.

Belonged from Birha community of Varanasi, Yadav has worked hard while taking his singing career forward. He was living a simple life and mostly singing the songs based on nature.

Yadav has done a number of albums under T-Series including Devar Bhabhi Ki Holi, Ram Bhakt Ghurhu Kisan, Chabda Chatti Peeta, Gadhavat Swami Sadguru Bhajan, and others.

After getting country’s highest civilian, family of 93-year-old was overwhelmed and had thanked PM Modi for recognizing his talent.

Varanasi is the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year, 112 recipients were awarded Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country’s 70th Republic Day.

