The Bhojpuri singing diva never drops an opportunity to grab the eyeballs of her fans with her astounding photos on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. The diva recently shared a picture and it has gone viral on all her fan pages. In just a few hours of the post, it garnered a huge number of likes and comments, all in admiration of her beauty!

Akshara Singh is one of the most admired and loved Bhojpuri singer turned actress who never leaves a stone unturned to astound her fans with her lovely pictures. The Bhojpuri singing sensation has performed in many concerts leaving the audience mesmerised with her soulful voice. Overlapped with multiple talents, the diva is continuing to win hearts with her hot social media updates.

The actor recently took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo of her with the members who helped her put up the concert. The Bhojpuri beauty queen looks gorgeous with beautifully done eye makeup and deep pink lipstick. Donning white, Akshara Singh is sure to take your breath away with the picture, have a look!

Akshara Singh has become a social media sensation with more than 561k followers on Instagram. She started her career back as a television actress before joining the film industry. Some of her famous songs are- Chhod Ke Jaat Bada Jaan, Ka Ho Ka Haal Ba, Ankhiye Se Goli Marab, Babuyan Ke Jaan Hau, Nacha Hilake Karihaiya, Latak Jaiba Rajaji, Sasu Ji Nache Angana, Sun re Suganiya, Gaadi Leke Chala Devghar, Bel Ke Pataiya Me Saiya, Futi Futi Rowe Nirdhaniya and many more in the list.

The actress made her debut with the film Satyamev Jayate alongside Ravi Kishan in 2013. She also got a chance to work on Tv serials revealing her talent in the popular daily soap Service Wali Bahu.

