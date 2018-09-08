Amrapali Dubey is making headline for setting the dance floor on fire again. Recently, Dubey took to Instagram to share her latest video on Ni Main Vodka Laga Ke Tere Naal Nachna and she looks stunning in a matching crop top and pencil skirt in grid check print.

Amrapali Dubey has got all the sexy moves and it’s no secret that she’s grabbed everybody eyeballs with her belly dancing moves. And now, she’s again making headline for setting the dance floor on fire. Recently, Dubey took to Instagram to share her latest video on Ni Main Vodka Laga Ke Tere Naal Nachna and she looks stunning in a matching crop top and pencil skirt in grid check print.

As soon as she uploaded her video on Instagram, compliments started to pour in and the video has already close to 50,000 views on the photo blogging site.

The girl who started her career as a daily soap actor, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein which aired from 2009-2010. And now the actress went on to star in popular shows like Saat Phere and Maayka.

When in 2014, she ventured into Bhojpuri films and made her debut in the film, Nirahua Hindustani, nobody would have imagined if she would be the star of this stature, however, she’s never looked back since then and now, she’s the queen of Bhojpuri films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More