Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram photo will drive away your Monday blues. In the latest photo, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is looking extremely sexy in a sizzling red bikini and the sultry photos have set social media on fire! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning in the sexy red bikini as she poses for the camera while chilling in the pool. Monalisa has lately been setting the Internet on fire with her sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account.

The Bhojpuri diva is popularly known as Monalisa which is her stage name and has become a social media sensation with a number of fan following on her Instagram account. Monalisa keeps driving her fans crazy with her sexy and hot photos and her latest photo in the red bikini is to die for!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest actresses and the most popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry with more than 200 films in her kitty. Not in the Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Tamil, Bengali and Hindi cinema.

The Bhojpuri queen became a popular name after she participated in the 10h season of popular reality show Bigg Boss. She is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural series Dayan Ki Nazar and keeps treating her fans with stunning photos and videos on her Instagram account.

