Bhojpuri song Diya Gul Kara: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's sexy and sizzling chemistry in the song video of Bhojpuri chartbuster Diya Gul Kara will set your screens on fire!

Bhojpuri song Diya Gul Kara: Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sizzling, steamy, hot and sexy chemistry with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh on the popular Bhojpuri song Diya Gul Kara has been breaking the Internet! The song has garnered more than 26 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube and the sexy and grooving dance moves by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pawan Singh will blow your mind!

Their on-screen chemistry and the heat between them is too tempting and the video song is once again going viral on social media. In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy orange and blue silk dress which she has wrapped around her body and is looking too hot to handle!

Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is looking dapper in a printed ganji and blue denim jeans. Thier sexy dance moves and the chemistry between them is loved by fans and made it one of the most viewed Bhojpuri video songs. Diya Gul Kara has been crooned by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali and Manoj Matlabi has penned the lyrics of the song.

Diya Gul Kara is from Bhojpuri blockbuster Pawan Raja starring Pawan Singh and Monalisa in lead roles. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Hindi movies and she is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who has starred in Bhojpuri movies such as Badla Hindustani Ka, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Devra Bada Satawela , Devra Bhail Deewana, Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, among others.

