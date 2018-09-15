Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu: Bhojpuri sensational song Lollipop Lagelu has today garnered more than 50 million views on Youtube. The Pawan Singh starrer has made the Bhojpuri fans go wild after listening to this particular song, which is often played at various functions all over India. Even celebrities like Akshay Kumar has tried to sing this attractive song.

Have you ever wondered how the Bhojpuri song “Lollipop Lagelu” became a sensation and how many times the fans have watched this video? Let us tell you that this Bhojpuri song has till today garnered over 50 million views on the social platform Youtube. The song has been originally sung by singer cum power actor Pawan Singh who has set the fire on in the hearts of youngsters today.

Lollipop Lagelu is a song that creates a kind of eccentric electricity physically making the listeners start tapping their feet gives immense excitement to the listeners. Today, the song has become old yet can’t stop spreading its crazy vibes among the fans across the world. The Bhojpuri industry has always given entertaining numbers, be it an item song or a film song, every Bhojpuri songs are foot-tapping sizzling numbers that fit to be played while partying with friends at weddings or any cheerful occasions.

Pawan Singh, who is the singer of this lovely song, has also starred in it. The actor is all set to set the screens ablaze with his performance with the hot and beautiful actress Akshara Singh in an upcoming film titled, Maa Tujhe Salaam.

लॉलीपॉप लागेलू – Pawan Singh – Lollypop Lagelu – Bhojpuri Hit Songs HD

Lollipop Lagelu (Bhojpuri Song Revisited) – Siddharth Slathia ft. Kimberly McDonough

