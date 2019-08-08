Popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani starrer superhit Bhojpuri song titled Pagal Banaibe Ka Re Patarki has crossed 10 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The video, which features Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani and their sizzling and sexy chemistry has received a lot of love from fans and the numbers are proof.

The song Pagal Banaibe Ka Re Patarki is from Bhojpuri movie Dabangg Sarkar which has bee helmed by Yogesh Raj Mishra and the music of the movie has been given by Dhananjay Miahra. Pagal banaibe ka re patarki has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and is one of the most loved Bhojpuri songs.

The lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh and has been produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra. Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most popular singers and actor from the Bhojpuri movie industry who has a massive fan base across the country and especially in places like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab.

His steamy and sexy on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani is loved by fans and they have starred in several Bhojpuri movies together such as Naagdev, Balam Ji Love You, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sangharsh, Deewanapan, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Hum Hai Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dabang Aashiq, among many others.

Khesari Lal Yadav is also known for his Kanwar songs which go viral on social media in no time. He is one of the top-notch and the most celebrated actors in the Bhojpuri movie industry with a massive fan base across the country. He has also been blessed with a melodious voice. He has starred in more than 100 Bhojpuri movies and songs and is one of the highest-paid actors.

