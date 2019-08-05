Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav’s Bhojpuri video song Zindagi Tu Hi Ba Hamar starring Madhu Sharma has been breaking the Internet! In the video song, we see Khesari Lal Yadav romancing with Madhu Sharma in the snow. While Madhu Sharma looks sexy and mesmerizing in a yellow and blue saree, Khesari Lal Yadav looks dapper in a blue T-shirt with white pants and a white shirt.

Their sexy dance moves and the romance between them will set your screens on fire! The song Zindagi Tu Hi Ba Hamar has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushbu Jain and the lyrics of the track have been penned by Pawan Pandey. The music video has been directed by Ghunghuru Jee.

The song has received 30,000 likes on video-streaming platform YouTube and fans are loving the on-screen chemistry between Khesari Lal Yadav and Madhu Sharma. Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most popular actors in the Bhojpuri movie industry who is also a phenomenal singer as he has been blessed with a melodious voice.

The actor-singer made her powerful debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry in 2011 with Sajan Chale Sasural co-starring Smirti Sinha and Neha Shree. Since then, Khesari Lal Yadav has starred in a number of Bhojpuri blocbuster movies such as Dil Le Gayi Odhaniya Wali, Devra Par Manva Dole, Hawa Mein Udta Jaye Mera Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Pyar Kawno Khel Na Ha, Jo Jita Wahi Sikander, Charno Ki Saugandh, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Khesari Ke Prem Rog, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna (for which he won the Best Actor award), Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, among many others.

Khesari Lal Yadav has worked with all the top actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Kajal Raghwani, Anjana Singj, Shubhi Sharma, Mani Bhattacharya, Mohini Ghosh, among many others.

