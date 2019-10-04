Bhojpuri songs are crossing million of views on Youtube, they are ruling the social media trends and their concepts are loved by many. The songs are out of the box and the number of viewers of there song is increasing daily. Pair like Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh, Amarpali Dubey are stealing the heart of the audience with their dance moves.

Milte Mard Humko Bhool Gai lu: Khesari Lal Yadav superhit song crossed 305 million views. The song goes viral on the internet and created the history for Bhojpuri songs. Bhojpuri industry is one of the leading among cinema. Khesari Lal Yadav enjoyed the success of the song on Youtube along with the co-star Chandani Singh. They enjoyed the party by dancing on the same song and cake cutting ceremony. Khesari Lal Yadav added charm in the song with his voice and dance moves.

Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh are one of the most attractive couples of Bhojpuri, although Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani pair break all the records in romance. But this song pairing Pawan Singh and Kajal crossed 294 million views. Is that because people love Pawan and Kajal together or just because they really love the song. Well, the song is giving tough competition to Khesari Lal Yadav’s song and expected to cross 300 million views soon.

Raate Diya Butake: Pawan Singh’s another song Raate Diya Butake also created a lot of buzz on YouTube where he performed alongside Amarpali Dubey and the song marked 284 million views on YouTube in very less time. In the song Amarpali look sensation, she entered in a red saree with a dark background. She wore a sparkling stone belt on his waist. People loved the way she started her dance moves and the song reached success.

Nirahua Hindustani 2: Dinesh Lal Yadav featured opposite to Amarpali Dubey in the song Nirahua Hindustani from the film Nirahua Hindustani 2, the song crossed 176 million views. Amarpali Dubey always remains in the hit list of Bhojpuri actresses, now she is also trending on YouTube for her energetic songs.

Bhatar Ba Mauga: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani proved their love angle in the song. The couple crossed 170 million views on YouTube, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav did a lot of films together and their chemistry is commendable on the screen. In the song, they seemed fighting like cute couples and the audience showed love on their cute love story.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App