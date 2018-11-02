Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh is back to charm the audience with her latest Instagram video. Donning a pink suit, Akshara can be seen lipsyncing the romantic Bollywood song 'Tu Tu Hai Wahi' and looks captivating in the video. Shared just a few hours ago, the video is winning hearts and taking over social media. Before this, Akshara shared another video in which she can be seen another romantic Bollywood chartbuster. Watch the video here-

With her sensational dance moves and mesmerising on-screen persona, Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh has emerged as one of the loved and adored celebrities of Bhojpuri cinema. Whenever the diva shares her new photos or videos, she manages to make the audience go gaga over her and this time is no different. On November 1, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share a video in which she can be seen lipsyncing a popular romantic Bollywood song.

Donning an ethnic avatar, Akshara can be seen looking elegant and simply stunning in a pink suit styled with a pink bindi. In the video, the diva can be seen lipsyncing the song ‘Tu, Tu Hai Vahi’ and looks absolutely breathtaking. However, the highlight of the video is her sizzling expressions that are captivating the audience in the video.

Before this, Akshara shared a video in which she can be seen lipsyncing the song Pehli Nazar Me from the film Race. Shared less than 24 hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 22K views and 31K views respectively. With this, fans and followers have flooded the comment section with compliments appreciating her stunning looks and breathtaking expressions. With over 300K followers on Instagram, Akshara Singh has emerged as a social media sensation and rules hearts.

On the work front, Akshara has started shooting for her upcoming film Majanua. In the film, Akshara will be seen opposite Bh0jpuri star Ritesh Pandey. Prior to this, Akshara won hearts with her sensuous and sultry dance moves on the song Dhoka Deti Hai from the film Balam Ji Love You. Paired opposite Khesari Lal Yadav, the song has crossed 20 million views on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More