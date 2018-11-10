Known to charm the audience with her hot and sultry dance moves, Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh is back to mesmerise everyone with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Akshara, the diva can be seen travelling in style. Striking a pose for a few selfies, Akshara's swag and charm in the photos is irresistible and too hard to ignore.

When it comes to ruling social media with her sensuous and sultry dance moves and mesmerising charm, Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh leads the race. Be it making the audience go crazy with her sexy jatkas and matkas or sharing stunning photos on social media, the diva surely knows how to rule hearts. On November 9, the Majanua actor took to her official Instagram account to share photos in which her swag is undeniable and irresistible.

In the photos shared the star, she is seen travelling to Varanasi for a new shoot. Dressed perfectly for the occasion, Akshara is seen donning a denim shirt-dress. To amp up her look, the diva has completed her look with a statement watch, sunglasses and a pink gloss on her lips. As she strikes a few poses while taking a selfie, Akshara looks ethereal in the sun-kissed photos. However, it is her expressions that are stealing the show.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already managed to garner more than 21K likes and is making social media users go gaga over her. In the comment section under the photo, Akshara’s fans and followers cannot stop complimenting her gorgeous looks and sexy avatar.

On the work front, Akshara Singh is considered as one of the most bankable and sought-after female actors of Bhojpuri film industry. Every time she steps on the stage or features on-screen, she makes sure to make the audience dance along with her. Last seen flaunting her dance moves on hit chartbuster Dhoka Deti Hai from the film Balam Ji Love You opposite Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara is currently shooting for her upcoming film Majanua opposite Ritesh Pandey.

