Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey dance video: Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram video in which she is seen dancing on a popular Bhojpuri song has gone viral on social media.

Amrapali Dubey is also known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey dance video: Bhojpuri dancing sensation, one of the sexiest actresses and YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey does not leave a single stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy, hot and steamy pictures as well as videos which are too hot to handle!

The diva, who has more than 702,000 followers on her official Instagram account, shared a sexy video in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of a popular Bhojpuri song. In the video, we see Amrpalai Dubey dressed in a sexy blue and green saree and is looking mesmerizing and stunning.

Her sexy latka-jhatkas are way too hot to handle and the video has been breaking the Internet! Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who has starred in several Bhojpuri blockbuster and most of her movies with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have emerged as the biggest blockbusters in Bhojpuri cinema.

The new trailer of her movie Lallu Ki Laila co-starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has been released today and it has been loved by the fans. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15—Independence Day this year.

Amrapali Dubey is also known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her sexy dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Amrapali Dubey has previously worked in several Indian television daily shows such as Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka, among others.

She is known for her phenomenal work in movies like Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, among many others. Amrapali Dubey has a massive fan base on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App