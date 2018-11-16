Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors who enjoys a massive fan following. Not just her remarkable acting skills and now melodious voice but also her stunning social media photos create a buzz on the internet. With her magical voice in her new song Pagla Deewana, Amrapali has taken over the internet. Listen to it here:

Bhojpuri queen Amrapali is known to steal hearts every time she appears on the screen. But this time, the lady is swaying fans with not just her looks but her voice. Yes! Treating everyone with her melodious voice, Amrapali Dubey has sung a romantic sad song Pagla Deewana and it is taking the internet by a storm. The actor has already won a million hearts with her performance in Bhojpuri film industry and now is paving her way into the musical world. With her new song, Pagla Deewana she has proved that she also has a magical voice.

The heart-warming track got released today and the most special aspect is that Amrapali has sung it herself. The Bhojpuri star took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of release and the song has already created a craze among the audience. In such a short span, the song has garnered more than 139,039 views and the comment section on Youtube is bombarded with praises. People seem to love the sweet voice of Amrapali and the heart-touching lyrics is worth it. The song is produced by SRK Music, recorder by Rakesh Sharma and penned by Pyare Lal Yadav.

Here’s the song:

Bhojpuri bombshell is currently busy enjoying the overwhelming success of her latest movie Nirahua Hindustani 3. The Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma starrer has got a bumper opening and is ruling the box-office with huge numbers. The movie a full package with romance, action and comedy and stars other actors too like Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav and Samarth Chaturvedi. Helmed by Manjul Thakur, the movie is the third instalment of Nirahua Hindustani franchise and has now become a hit machine.

