Bhojpuri singer, anchor, actor, producer and a television presenter Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as Nirahua needs no introduction. One of the most bankable and famous actors of the Bhojpuri film industry, who has worked with all the famous actresses such as Amrapali Dubey, Poonam Dubey, Mani Bhattacharya, Kajal Raghavani, among others. Power star Dinesh Lal Yadav started his career with the Bhojpuri movie Chalat Musafir Liyo Re as a supporting actor opposite Kalpana Patowary and Chhaila Bihari. In 2008 he appeared as a lead actor in Nirahua Rikshawala and after that, he never looked back and now he is called as Nirahua.

Talking about his latest Instagram picture he is posing with President of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav. In the caption, he is expressing his happiness on receiving an award from the former Uttar Pradesh CM himself.

On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen next in Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Shubhi Sharma and his rumoured girlfriend Amraplai Dubey, Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujko Allah Rakhe. He has also been honoured with many awards for his amazing performance as Nirahua. He received Internation Bhojpuri Film Awards for best actor in 2018.

