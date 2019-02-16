Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular actors of the industry who has impressed thousands of people with her acting. The diva tops headlines every now and then for her sensuous Instagram posts but this time lady has won hearts doing something completely different. Kajal Raghwani shared a photo on her Instagram account to pay a small tribute to martyrs to lost lives in Pulwama terror attack.

Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani is one of the most loved and adored divas of the industry who keeps on hogging headlines for her stunning Instagram updates. Well known for her sexy moves, the actor is counted among the most bankable actors of the industry. Kajal Raghwani has been a part of many Bhojpuri superhit movies including Sangharsh, Naagdev, Balam Ji Love You and Dabang Sarkar and is still continuing to win hearts.

Well, this time the diva has impressed everyone with her latest Instagram post which will leave you surprised. It is not about her beautiful face but it would surely introduce you the inner beauty of the actor. Kajal Raghwani took to her official Instagram account to pay a small tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack. She posted a photo of her in which she can be seen holding the Indian flag high and looking in the camera with utmost pride. The actor has donned a beautiful orange ethnic outfit with desi jewellery pieces, representing our culture.

The photograph also has text written on it which says let us salute the martyrs for sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us today. Kajal Raghwani has won a thousand hearts with this gesture of her. The photo has already garnered more than 6k likes and the comment section is bombarded with comments.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More