Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani is one of the leading ladies of the industry currently. With a knit full of successful movies under her name, Kajal has managed to garner a huge fanbase. Driving fans crazy with her sexy latke jhatke, Kajal slays it every time. The diva has a beautiful curvaceous body with a gorgeous face which is indeed a deadly combination.

Not just ruling the Bhojpuri film industry but the diva is also winning hearts with her stunning social media updates. Kajal Raghwani enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram of about 307k followers and keeps on feeding them with the astonishing photo updates. One of the stunning stills of Kajal which got a huge number of likes and was loved by the fans is her smokey look photo. In September 2018, Kajal Raghwani shared this selfie of her where she is looking absolutely gorgeous. Take a look yourself!

With the make-up on point, Kajal Raghwani is raising the temperatures and her sexy pout is looting hearts. Well, there are many such hot and happening photos of the diva which rocked the internet. Take a look!

