One of the most popular Bhojpuri divas, Kajal Raghwani is rising on the success meter. With numerous hit movies under her name, she has become one of the universal favourites now. Kajal Raghwani’s sexy dance moves and style statement attracts everyone and multiplies her popularity every day. While she has already shown her talent and hard work on the screen, the actor loves to reveal other sides of her on social media. Catching all the attention with her cute expressions and sexy pouts, Kajal Raghwani creates a buzz on the internet.

Continuing to win hearts once again, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to post a few photos of her in which she looks absolutely adorable. With her chubby cheeks and a pink pout, Kajal Raghwani is driving fans crazy. Donning a blue ethnic outfit, Kajal Raghwani is posing for the selfies. Take a look at the latest photo:

Kajal Raghwani’s on-screen chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav is loved by fans. The duo have done many movies together including Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Aashiq, Sangharsh, Dulhan Ganga Paar.

