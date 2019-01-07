Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani is one of the most bankable actors of the regional film industry. Taking over the internet with her hot and sexy photos, the diva creates a buzz every time on the internet. The Instagram profile of Kajal Raghwani is definitely worth a watch as it has a number of astonishing stills which can leave anyone breathless.

Kajal Raghwani looks alluring as she poses for the camera

Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani is one of the most bankable actors of the regional film industry. Taking over the internet with her hot and sexy photos, the diva creates a buzz every time on the internet. The Instagram profile of Kajal Raghwani is definitely worth a watch as it has a number of astonishing stills which can leave anyone breathless. One of the hot and happening ladies of Bhojpuri industry, Kajal keeps on surprising her fans with the best of latest photos.

This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. The hottie has posted a black and white selfie in which she can be seen candidly laughing and posing. Kajal Raghwani is an all-time charmer who can bring a smile to anyone’s face and this photo is proof!

Having more than 100 films under her name, Kajal Raghwani knows how to impress her fans with her latke and Jhatke. The crazy fan following of the actor drool over her sexy dance performance and many of her movies are still trending on the internet including Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar.

