Singing and dancing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav's song Milte Marad Hamke Bhool Gailu has garnered 112 million views the video sharing platform YouTube. Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, lyrics are penned by Pawan Pandey and the music has been given by Shankar Singh.

Bhojpuri heart and soul Khesari Lal Yadav, who is an actor as well as a model, made his breakthrough into the Bhojpuri industry with his song Bhetai Mela Me in 2012 and his movie Saajan Chale Sasural where he played the role of Sajan and starred opposite Smriti Sinha and Neha Shree. After that, Khesari Lal Yadav became a social media sensation and has a huge fan following of 148,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Khesari Lal Yadav will be next seen in Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar opposite Bhojpuri divas Akansha Awasthi and Kajal Raghwani. The Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav has been honoured with Best Popular actor award 2016, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke academy AWard and UP ratan award in 2017.

