Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa which is her stage name, is not only one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses but is now ruling the Indian television industry with her latest show Dayan Ki Nazar which is a supernatural series that airs on Star Plus. However, Monalisa is one of the sexiest actresses and her Instagram photos and videos drive her fans crazy. A throwback photo of Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas which started surfacing on the Internet on Thursday morning has taken social media by storm.

In the throwback photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is dressed in a sexy golden shimmery gown in which we see Monalisa flaunting her sexy toned legs. The high-slit golden dress and Monalisa’s striking expressions have made fans go crazy over her sexy avatar.

Monalisa has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and has also worked in Hindi, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi cinema. Monalisa is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and is also a phenomenal dancer.

Her photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her social media account go viral in no time and Monalisa has now become a social media sensation. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas also participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan and emerged as one of the top finalists on the show.

