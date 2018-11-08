Known to charm the audience with her sensational dance moves and sizzling persona, Bhojpuri diva Monalisa has shared her new photos. In the photos shared on her Instagram account, Monalisa can be seen celebrating the occasion of Diwali with her best friends. Donning a dark blue saree, Monalisa looks stunning in the photos.

Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is stunning and she knows it. As the celebrity brigade took to social media on the occasion of Diwali to share their festive best outfits, the diva couldn’t resist but join the bandwagon to extend her wishes and make a fashion moment. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Monalisa shared photos on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen posing with her best friend Puja Bannerji.

Donning a gorgeous blue saree with a black blouse, Monalisa kept her look simple yet stunning with bindi and red bold lipstick. In another photo shared by the star, she along with Puja can be seen posing near a rangoli. Needless to say, the duo ladies look breathtaking in their ethnic avatar.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 50K likes and is making the fans go gaga over them. In the comment section under the photo, the social media users are complimenting the divas for beautiful looks and wishing them a very happy Diwali. Along with this, two more photos are going viral on social media in Monalisa can be seen posing with her Nazar co-star Sonya.

Starred in over 125 films, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has shined through as one of the most sought-after and talented actors of Bhojpuri film industry. However, the diva rose to stardom with her stint in India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10. Currently, Monalisa is garnering praises for her acting skills in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

Have a look at stunning photos of Monalisa here:

