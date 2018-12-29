One of the most sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry Monalisa, who is currently essaying the role of Daayan in Nazar, is all set to feature in Sunil Grover's comedy show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. However, before she does that, the diva has shared her latest photos from the sets of the show. In the photos shared by Monalisa, she can be seen grooving in a hot pink saree.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently essaying the role of Daayan in Star Plus’s show Nazar, is a stunner and she knows it. After ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for years with her sensational and sultry dance moves, Monalisa is making a mark at the small screen with her powerful performance and is absolutely acing it. Recently, the diva visited the sets of Sunil Grover’s comedy show Kanpur Wale Khurranas and has now shared photos of the same on her official Instagram account.

In the photos shared by Monalisa, she can be seen grooving with Nazar co-star Vivek Dahiya, Sunil Grover and the team of Kanpur Wale Khurranas. Donning an ethnic avatar, Monalisa is making a saree look hot. Dressed in a pink saree with glittery purple blouse, statement earrings and bright makeup, the actor looks absolutely stunning in the photos and is making fans go gaga over her. With this, she revealed that the show will be premiered tonight on Star Plus.

Having worked in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, Monalisa is one of the sought-after and bankable actors of Bhojpuri film industry. She further rose to fame with a successful stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10.

Have a look at the most sizzling photos of Monalisa here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More