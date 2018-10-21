Nirahua cooks bread with mother: Nirahua, who is famous for his comic timings, showcased his sweeter and nicer side in his recent social media post that has gone viral on the internet. Nirahua who is said to be one of the busiest Bhojpuri actors, took time out from his busy schedule to enjoy some time with his mother. In the latest videos shared by the actor, Nirahua can be seen cooking food with his lovely mother

Superstar of Bhojpuri film industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua who is known for his action sequences and daring dialogues in superhit Bhojpuri films have taken over the social media with his recent Instagram post. Nirahua, who is famous for his comic timings, showcased his sweeter and nicer side in his recent social media post that has gone viral on the internet. Nirahua who is said to be one of the busiest Bhojpuri actors, took time out from his busy schedule to enjoy some time with his mother. In the latest videos shared by the actor, Nirahua can be seen cooking food with his lovely mother on Saturday night.

Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav shared two videos of having a gala time with his mother. In the video, Nirahua can bee is seen making bread (chapati) with his mother. Apart from cooking, the mother-son duo can also be seen pulling each other leg while cooking dinner. In the video, Nirahua can be seen telling his mother that he makes better rotis than his mother. Meanwhile, Dinesh Lal Yadav’s mother can be seen laughing on his son’s claims. Teasing his son’s cooking skills, Nirahua’s mother tells him that the dal which he had made last time had no salt in it.

While cooking the two can be seen having lots of fun. In the video, Nirahua tells his fans that even if his mother’s daughters-in-law leave her, he will always stand beside her and support her in every way possible.

He can also be heard saying that both of her in-laws are in Mumbai the following work so in order to keep his mother company he stays with her.

The two videos shared by the Bhojpuri actor went viral on social media leaving people teary-eyed. Nirharua who is known mostly for his action, this time won people’s heart by showing his sweet and a loving son side. Nirahua will now be seen opposite Amarapali Dubey aka Monalisa in Nirahua Hindustani 3. Recently, the makers of the movie shared the trailer which was loved by everyone and garnered over 6 million views.

