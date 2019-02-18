Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh recently took to his Instagram handle to share his new song Rang Me Duba Ke Pua. In just a few hours, the actor created a buzz in the industry, garnering massive views on YouTube. Pawan Singh has been serving the industry since long with his songs as well as his powerpack performances in the film.

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh masters the talent of creating a buzz in the industry. His acting skills and on-screen performances is something one cannot miss at all. Apart from acting, Pawan Singh is also a playback singer and keeps on entertaining his fans with his new songs. The hardworking actor’s first album Odhaniya Wali released in 1997 and since then he has been serving the industry with his power pack performances and songs. Recently, the actor’s new song Rang Me Duba Ke Pua has hit the screens and in just a few hours of the upload, the audio has already garnered massive views, which proves that the song has received a thumbs up from its fans.

The song starts with some crazy beats which give an idea that it will entertain the fans completely. Munna Mohit is the writer of the song with the music director Chhote Baba Basah. The film is released with the label of PRS Films. Talking about the fans response, they have rated the song to be a super hit. Pawan Singh is well known for his talent and also got Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in the year 2016. Pawan Singh got married to Neelam but due to some reasons, they got separated, post to which in 2018, he got married to Jyoti Singh. Talking about is future projects, the actor will be seen in movies like Zahreela and Sher Singh in the upcoming year.

