Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey keeps on swaying fans with her hot and happening avatars. With the killer looks and curvaceous figure, Ponnam manages to grab all the attention. Enjoying a crazy fan following on social media, she keeps on sharing stunning photos of her to keep her fans impressed. Poonam Dubey is famous for her latkes and jhatke in many popular item numbers of Bhojpuri film industry including The Real Indian Mother, Baba Rangeela, Hum Hai Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, Rangdari Tax, Hum Hai Jodi No 1.

Well, time and again the diva has proved that she is one of the hottest actors in the regional film industry. Her sexy and sultry photo updates are enough to drive fans crazy. Continuing to melt hearts, Poonam took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking smoking hot. Donning a yellow top and white shorts, the actor can be seen striking the sexiest pose for the camera. Poonam Dubey has styled her outfit with black boots, adding all the drama. Take a look yourself!

This is not the first time that the star has taken the internet over with her astonishing photos. Having massive hits under her name already, Poonam Dubey is currently gearing up for her upcoming blockbusters. The Bhojpuri bombshell will soon be seen in Mili Ta Mili Na Ta Jai Siya Ram which will also feature Rishab Kashyap Golu, Neha Shree and Amita Shukla. Not just that, Poonam Dubey will sizzle on the screens with two other movies named Giraftar and Suhaag Raat that will release next year.

