The Bhojpuri diva who has become a universal favourite in the regional film industry, Rani Chatterjee started her filmy career romancing with Manoj Tiwari in Sasura Bada Paisawala in the year 2005. The super-hit blockbuster movie was a love flick which had a typical storyline. In the movie, Rani Chatterjee played the role of a girl who was in love with a guy of another caste and eventually they had to fight together for their love. One of the highest grossing movie ever, it surely gave a good kickstart to her career.

Not just her superb acting skills but Rani Chatterjee is also famous for her sexy latke and jhatke. Being an avid social media user, Rani Cahtterjee keeps on sharing the sultry photos and videos of her on her official accounts, leaving her fans breathless. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her where she can be seen grooving on a famous Bollywood track. Nora Fatehi's Kamariya is now overtaken by the sexy moves of Rani Chatterjee. Yes! The diva posted this video, dancing on the fun item song and her sizzling moves are driving fans crazy. Watch yourself!

Wasn’t that a full package of energy and sexiness? Well, Rani Chatterjee keeps on treating her fans with her astonishing stills of her. Don’t believe us? Take a look yourself!

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee will soon be featuring in the remake of Bollywood’s superhit movie Tanu weds Mannu. Titled as Rani weds Raja, the movie will showcase the romance between Ritesh Pandey and Rani Chatterjee. It is slated to release next year in the month of January.

