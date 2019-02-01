Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: The queen of Bhojpuri Cinema Rani Chatterjee shared some really adorable photos on her official Instagram page, on Friday, February 1. Her floral top, dark-coloured lip shade and smirk on her sun-kissed face added class to the photo.

Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: The queen of Bhojpuri Cinema Rani Chatterjee gave a cute surprise to her fans and followers on Friday, February 1, when she uploaded really adorable photos on her official Instagram page. Her floral top, dark-coloured lip shade and smirk on her sun-kissed face added class to the photo. There were many photos that the diva shared with her fans on Instagram, which garnered innumerable likes and comments on social media.

To all those who know little about this Bhojpuri Queen’s career, she made debut in the Bhojpuri family soap titled Sasura Bada Paisawala, in which she was seen opposite superstar Manoj Tiwari in the year 2003. Following which she was part of big Bhojpuri films, that did quite well at the box office and gave Rani tremendous success.

Chotki Thakurayin actress never misses a chance to make her fans crazy with her utmost sexiness and raunchy videos and photos. Her fan base is quite active on her social media platforms. The craziness can be seen when she uploads a photo and very immediately she receives many likes and comments.

Coming to her earlier post on Instagram, the hottie is seen in very sexy expression in the below photo, which was uploaded on her official Instagram page. Rani will be stalked forever!

