Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee is without a doubt, one of the most famous and loved actors of regional film industry. The gorgeous diva has been swaying fans since the time she debuted with her splendid performance and sexy latke Jhatke. With having huge hits under her belt, Rani Chatterjee has achieved a superb success rate and has become one of the most bankable actors.

Popular for her sexy moves in the Bhojpuri film industry, the diva leaves no chance to impressing fans with her astonishing stills. The hot and happening photo updates by Rani Chatterjee has made her a social media star. Apart from her daily acting schedules, she take out time for her fans and shares stunning photos of her on social media. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Donning a beautiful pink suit, Rani is looking ethereal in her latest Instagram post. The glowing face and charming smile is enough to make anyone crazy for her. Take a look yourself!

Isn’t she looking absolutely beautiful? As per what her caption says, this still belongs to the shoot days of TOHAR NAIKHE KOUNO JOD TU BEJOD BADU HO and was captured and sent by a fan of her. Well, we have seen all side of her. Be it the desi girl look or the hot chic attire, she rocks it all. The fans can’t stop drooling over her gym photos and videos these days as Rani is onto a mission of losing weight.

