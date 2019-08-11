Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee will be the first contestant to get evicted from the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show is being shot in Bulgaria and is slated to release on January 18, 2020.

The popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has kick-started its shooting in Bulgaria with ten celebrity contestants and host Rohit Shetty. The show is aired on Colors TV and fans are eagerly waiting for the first episode. As per reports, Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee will be the first contestant to get evicted from the show.

The show consists of 10 celebrity contestants who compete with each other to win the Khatron Ke Khiladi title. In the first episode, Rani will be evicted for not performing the fear funda task properly.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is inspired by American show Fear Factor. It is loved by the audience for its extraordinary stunts to be performed by contestants. Apart from Rani, Karan Patel, RJ Mallishka, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal, and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen in the reality show. The show is slated to release on January 18, 2020.

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee is known for doing movies like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. She was last seen in Icchadhaari in 2017 and has singed her next movie titled Sakhi Ke Biyah. The release date for the same has not been announced yet. The Bhojpuri star never disappoints her fans by keeping her social media up to date. Rani treats her fans by uploading hot pictures and videos of her.

