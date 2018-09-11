Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee has driven fans crazy with her latest Instagram post in which the Bhojpuri diva who is also known as the YouTube queen of Bhojpuri cinema has set the Internet on fire with her latest post. Dressed in a sexy black dress, Rani Chatterjee looks ravishing as she poses for the camera in the black and white photo which has taken social media by storm.

Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee has driven fans crazy with her latest Instagram post in which the Bhojpuri diva who is also known as the YouTube queen of Bhojpuri cinema has set the Internet on fire with her latest post. Dressed in a sexy black dress, Rani Chatterjee looks ravishing as she poses for the camera in the black and white photo which has taken social media by storm.

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her photos and videos go viral on social media in no time and also garner millions of views on video-sharing app YouTube. Rani Chatterjee made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 in Manoj Tiwari-starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.

Rani then featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Nagin, Rani No. 786, Devra Bada Satawela, Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai, Chor Machye Shor, Jab Jab Khoon, among many others. She keeps treating her fans with some sexy and sultry photos and her latest photo has taken over the Internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More