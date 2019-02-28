Celebrity Cricket League 2019: One of the most anticipated events of the year has finally started and the stars can't keep calm. The entertainment world will now be showcasing their talents in the world of sports. Bhojpuri stars have been sharing inside photos from the event and here are some of the clips posted by Bhojpuri star Shubhi Sharma!

Celebrity Cricket League 2019: One of the most happening events of the year, Celebrity Cricket League 2019 has knocked the doors. The much-awaited event occurs every year and celebrities from across the country make teams and compete against each other. Merging of cricket with the entertainment world is one of the most anticipated events. The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2019 has already started and many teams are competing against each other including Bhojpuri Dabanggs.

Yes! The Bhojpuri film stars have their own team named Bhojpuri Dabanggs. SUperstars of Bhojpuri cinema including Dinesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari are also participating. Other teams include Karnataka Bulldozers, Mumbai Heroes, Telugu Warriors, Punjab De Sher, and Bengal Tigers.

Since the grand event started yesterday, February 27, Bhojpuri stars have been sharing the inside photos on their official Instagram accounts. First, we saw Amrapali Dubey’s Instagram updates and now, Shubhi Sharma has set the internet on fire with her Instagram stories. In her one of them, Bhojpuri beauties Shubhi Sharma and Amrapali Dubey can be seen posing for a boomerang. Looking cute as ever, the divas have created a buzz on the internet. Take a look!

In one of the other posts, Shubhi Sharma can be seen posing with Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav. Take a look!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More