Recently Amrapali Dubey shared a picture from Dinesh Lal Yadav bday bash where she is posing with Ravi Kishan, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Akshara Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The picture has already crossed thousands of likes and count seems unstoppable. Some of the other actors who were seen at the event are Pravesh Lal Yadav, Rani Chatterjee, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani among various other Bhojpuri stars.

The heart and soul of Bhojpuri cinema Dinesh Lal Yadav turned 40 this year and to celebrate his bday with full zeal and enthusiasm he called in his Bhojpuri industry friends for a birthday bash! From Monalisa to Aditya Ojha all came in to wish the jubilee star of Bhojpuri cinema Dinesh Lal Yadav on his bday. Recently alleged girlfriend Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from the big night and we can’t wait to see more!

In the picture shared by Amrapali Dubey, she is posing along with Ravi Kishan, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Akshara Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav. She has captioned her picture as- It was such a lovely party, thank you, Dinesh Ji, for calling us. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable! Coming to the main part-what everyone was wearing? well, Amrapali Dubey was dressed in a high slit blue gown, Monalisa was dressed in a deep neckline black body-hugging dress, Rani Chatterjee was donning a beautiful blue embroidered gown whereas Akshara was dressed in an Indo western pink gown!

Take a look at photos from the event here:

The birthday party also saw Pravesh Lal Yadav, Rani Chatterjee, Pawan Singh among various other Bhojpuri stars. However, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani couldn’t make it to this event because of prior movie shoot commitments.

