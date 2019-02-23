The Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa and megastar Pawan Singh have set the Internet ablaze as their song Muaai Dihala Rajaji has crossed 35 million views. The song is from the movie Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein, which was a blockbuster hit. The film has a star cast with Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Anand Mohan Pandey and Seema Singh in lead roles.

Bhojpuri film industry is studded with many stars, two amongst them being Pawan Singh and Monalisa who are highly admired by their fans. The hottest duo of Bhojpuri cinema has performed many songs together, one of them being Muaai Dihala Rajaji which showcases their sexy chemistry. Donning a Rani coloured saree with pink lipstick, Monalisa is bound to make your jaw drop. Monalisa is one of the sexiest divas of the Bhojpuri cinema and her pairing with Pawan Singh astounds the audience every single time.

This song belongs to the movie Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein, which was a successful box-office hit. The film has a star cast with Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Anand Mohan Pandey Seema Singh & others in it. The peppy track Muaai Dihala Rajaji is crooned by Bhojpuri singer Kalpana and directed by Rajesh Gupta. Watch the full video here!

The movie is on the top of the favourites of Bhojpuri fans and the songs are running well on YouTube. With more than 23k likes and overflowing comments, the song has crossed all the boundaries of and has exceeded more than 35 million views. Pawan Singh and Monalisa have done many super hit songs and movies together, leaving their fans spellbound with their every performance.

The Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa never drops any opportunity of charming her fans with her sexy photos on Instagram and her seductive performances in movies.

