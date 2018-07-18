Monsoon is around the corner and looks like some Bhojpuri actresses have already planned to raise the temperature with their sizzling rain dance videos in sexy avatars. Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri queen Gargi Pandit aka Priyanka Pandit have steamed up this monsoon with their sexy rain dance videos which have taken social media by storm

Monsoon is around the corner and looks like some Bhojpuri actresses have already planned to raise the temperature with their sizzling rain dance videos in sexy avatars. Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri queen Gargi Pandit aka Priyanka Pandit have steamed up this monsoon with their sexy rain dance videos which have taken social media by storm. May it be Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sizzling dance in a white saree from her latest Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 in which she is playing the role of a seductive bhabhi named Jhuma Boudi or Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit’s hot rain dance in a sexy red top and skirt on the road.

They all have driven fans crazy this monsoon. Not to forget, Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s seductive rain dance on sexy Bhojpuri song Karela Man Pat Jayi which has been breaking the Internet. This monsoon, all these sexy Bhojpuri divas have driven everyone crazy by performing on sexy dance numbers as they get drenched in the rain.

Monalisa, dressed in a sexy white saree turned up the heat as she danced on the popular track Boudi Super hit from her Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2. Her seductive expressions and hot dance moves made fans go berserk and the video went viral on social media in no time. Here is the viral video:

Bhojpuri sensation Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit stunned everyone when she shared a video of her rain dance on her Instagram account. Wearing a sexy crop top with a pair of denim shorts, the video took social media by storm. Here is the video:

Amrapali Dubey’s sizzling dance performance in the rain on popular Bhojpuri track Karela Man Pat Jayi with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav has been breaking the Internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More