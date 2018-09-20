Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan and Bhojpuri dancing queen Anjana Singh's latest song Ae Dhaniya from the Bhojpuri blockbuster movie Sanki Daroga has been released by the makers of the film and it has taken the Internet by storm.

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan and Bhojpuri dancing queen Anjana Singh’s latest song Ae Dhaniya from the Bhojpuri blockbuster movie Sanki Daroga has been released by the makers of the film and it has taken the Internet by storm. The song, which features Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh, has not only garnered 104,000 views on video-sharing platform YouTube but has also driven fans crazy. Anjana Singh’s sexy latka-jhatkas and Ravi Kishan’s iconic dance moves have made this song a must watch!

Crooned by Alka Jha & Vikas Pandey, Ae Dhaniya’s lyrics and music have been given by Shyam Dehati. The song has gone viral on the Internet as it features two of the most sensational and popular Bhojpuri stars. Sanki Daroga has been helmed by Saif Kidwai and has been backed by Ravi Kishan.

Sanki Daroga also stars Manoj Tiger in a key role and was released on September 7. Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh have previously worked in 2016 film Love Aur Rajneeti which also emerged as a blockbuster. Anjana Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who is known for her sexy dance moves. She is also a social media sensation and has a huge fan base across the country.

