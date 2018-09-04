Sambhavna Seth, who is best known as the item girl of Bhojpuri film industry, has driven her fans crazy with her latest Instagram video in which she is seen showing her sexy moves with none other than Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh.

Sambhavna Seth, who is best known as the item girl of Bhojpuri film industry, has driven her fans crazy with her latest Instagram video in which she is seen showing her sexy moves with none other than Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. Sambhavna Seth and Pawan Singh have been shooting for a special song for Pawan Singh’s upcoming film Sher Singh which will also star Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey in the lead role. Sambhavna Seth on Tuesday took to her Instagram account to share the hot video which has set the Internet on fire.

Dressed in a golden and red lehenga-choli, Sambhavna Seth looks killer as she shows her sexy latka-jhatkas in the recent clip from her upcoming item song in Pawan Singh’s Sher Singh.

Sambhavna Seth is known for her sexy dance numbers which take social media by storm and when the sexy diva will be seen on the big screen with power star Pawan Singh then we are sure they are both going to set the silver screen on fire!

Sambhavna Seth has previously won millions of hearts with her sexy dance performances on songs like Uthela Daradiya, Lehnga Upar Chadh Gail, Took Took Dekhe Mohe Dilwale, among many others.

