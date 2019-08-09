Kajal Raghwani top 10 weight loss secrets: Kajal Raghwani the beauty of Bhojpuri film industry is all set for her upcoming film Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri, the diva has reduced more than 10 kgs and here are her top 10 weight loss secrets which can benefits you in many ways, take a look

Kajal Raghwani top 5 weight loss secrets: A fitness freak, an ace dance, a pet lover and the diva of Bhojpuri films Yes! that’s right we are talking about Bhojpuri Megastar Kajal Raghwani who is currently busy in shedding kilos from her body, the diva has been working hard in the gym to get the desired body as she has adapted the fitness and healthy life style.

The diva as we know has marked her mettle in Bhojpuri entertainment world by working in more than 50 films and with that, the stunner has been counted as one of the most appealing actresses of Bhojpuri film industry and not just Bhojpuri, the diva has stormed the social media with a massive fan base on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and now she is all set to break the cult of chubby actresses in Bhojpuri film industry.

Till now the diva has reduced more than 10 kgs by adopting a healthy lifestyle and giving some major fitness goals to her fans, the diva is on a certain diet suggested by her trainer in which she has to eat good carbs, proteins, green tea and lots of water to detoxify the body. Before revealing Kajal’s top 10 weight loss secrets lets know about her journey from where she started her career.

The diva debuted in Bhojpuri industry with the film Rihai (2013), which gained a lot of popularity and Kajal overnight recognized by the makers of the industry and after that she got many big-budget films like Devra Bhail Deewana, Pratigya 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Hukumat, Bhojpuriya Raja, Inteqaam, Aashik Aawara, Lagi Tohse lagan, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Balam Ji Love You, Naagdev, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Coolie No. 1, these are some of the films from her hit list, currently the actress is all set to recreate the magic with the film Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri though the makers have not revealed the release date of the film.

Here are the top 10 secret weight loss tips

1) Kajal’s morning regime is to hit the gym for 1 hour but before that, she takes a vegetable/ fresh fruit juice, it can be of anything orange, beetroot, banana etc.

2) For breakfast, the actress tries to eat light and healthy which consists of good protein and vitamins like Tofu or panner and some sauteed vegetables.

3) Kajal loves her coffee so, for brunch, she drinks a hot cup of coffee with low skimmed milk.

4) Kajal’s lunch, consists of a chappati and a full bowl of vegetables

5) For dinner, the diva tries to eat less as it is suggested by her gym trainer so she takes sprouts or soups

6) Kajal drinks at least 4 to 5 litres of water in a day, as it acts as the cleanser to the body.

7) For her sweet craving, she drinks fresh juice

8) Kajal makes sure to drink 2 or 3 cups of green tea in a day.

9) However, after all this, she also added a cheat meal day in which she eats her favourite maggie or pasta

10) For evening snacks, the diva munch a vegetable sandwich with brown bread and a cup of coffee with less sugar.

