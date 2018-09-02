Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh is grabbing all the attention with her latest Instagram video. The beautiful and sexy actor's social media post describes her sensuality and talent in her career track. Check out her latest Insta video and her sizzling photos here.

Bhojpuri super sensation Akshara Singh’s latest Instagram video post truly defines her youth in a sexy avatar as she does the lip-sing for the old classic song, Charti Jawaani Teri Chaal Mastaani. Akshara, who is considered to be one of the most beautiful and sexy actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, has been the buzz for a while now. The diva had a blast on her birthday which is proven by her latest Instagram pictures.

On the work front, Akshara’s latest release, which stars actor Pawan Singh and Madhu Sharma, has got the biggest opening this year. Akshara and Power Star Pawan Singh has given blockbuster films together and fans are waiting to see her more of the star’s performances. Akshara’s onscreen sizzling chemistry with almost all her co-star is impeccably outstanding and it is an eye cooling opportunity for the fans following the diva.

Check out the latest hot and sexy photos and videos of Akshara, Singh that will stop your heartbeat:

1) Bhar jata dhodi mor pasina

5) Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya

